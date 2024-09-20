Elderly man found dead in hotel room in Cebu City

AN elderly man was found dead in his hotel room on Osmeña Boulevard, Barangay Kalubihan, Cebu City, at 11:40 a.m. on Friday, September 20, 2024.

The victim was identified as Juan Arances Odiong, 62, a resident of Ibarra Street, Barangay Parian, Cebu City.

Operatives of the Carbon Police Station quickly responded and found the victim lying on the bed, with blood coming from his mouth.

Initial investigations revealed that the victim had checked in at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 19, 2024.

However, at around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, hotel housekeeping staff member Roselyn Pañamogan heard groaning sounds coming from room 1428, where the victim had checked in.

She immediately informed the receptionist to try contacting the room via the intercom, but there was no response.

They also notified the manager, who ordered the room to be opened.

Upon entering, they found the victim lying face-up with his face covered in blood.

According to Police Major Eric Gingoyon, the victim had checked in alone at the hotel, leading them to believe that he may have suffered a heart attack.

The victim’s body will be subjected to an autopsy to determine the exact cause of his death. (AYB, TPT)