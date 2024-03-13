Elderly man in hot water for molesting 4-year-old niece

A 62-YEAR-OLD man is in hot water following his sexual molestation of his four-year-old niece last Friday, March 8, 2024, in Dumanjug town, southwest Cebu.

The incident was only discovered on Sunday night, March 10, when the child refused to let her mother wash her private parts and change her diaper because it hurt, according to Staff Sergeant Vilma Caballero, the head of the Dumanjug Police Station's Women and Children's Protection Desk.

"Ana ang bata mga ayaw kay sakit Ma! Gisusi sa inahan nakita gyud ang dili mao," Caballero said.

(The child said "Don't touch Ma; it hurts." The mother checked and found something was wrong).

The mother, who is estimated to be in her 30s, works in Cebu City along with her husband.

On Monday morning, March 11, she reported the incident to the police.

She also submitted the victim to a physical checkup at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center's Pink Room, where the outcome showed that she was touched by her uncle, whose half of his body is paralyzed due to a stroke.

According to Caballero, the little girl claimed that the perpetrator touched her private part while pointing a knife at her.

A case for rape through sexual assault will be filed against the perpetrator, who is still at large.

The mother revealed that they left their daughter in the custody of her sister, the suspect’s wife, because she and her husband could not attend to her as they were both working in Cebu City. (GPL, TPT)