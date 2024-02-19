Elderly man slain after accusing neighbor of stealing his chicken

AN elderly man was hacked dead by his neighbor whom he accused of stealing his chicken.

The incident happened in Sitio Pancil, Barangay Cambanjao, Bais City, Negros Oriental, past 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 17, 2024.

Police identified the victim as Cristito Devalge, 63, a farmer, and the perpetrator as Maxile Pealago, 18.

According to Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office spokesperson Police Lieutenant Stephen Polinar, Pealago lost his temper when the victim accused him of taking his chicken.

The suspect was taken into custody after the incident. (DVG, TPT)