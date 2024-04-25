Elderly man stabbed dead by neighbor in Badian

A 72-YEAR-OLD man passed away after he was stabbed by his neighbor around 9:35 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2024, in Sitio Dulong-dulong, Barangay Dagatan, Badian town, southwest Cebu.

Police identified the victim as Andres Cagang Palagtiosa, and the suspect as Darwin Omabac Hitutua, single, of legal age.

Master Sergeant Joeffry Badilles of the Badian Police Station, the case investigator, told SunStar Cebu that the victim and the suspect rode a motorcycle to Barangay Malhiao, Badian to attend the death anniversary of the victim's nephew.

After drinking alcohol there, they got drunk and started arguing verbally.

Eventually, they decided to go home, with the victim riding in the back and the suspect driving the motorcycle.

But after arriving home, the suspect proceeded to Palagtiosa's house with a knife, and there he stabbed the victim in the left chest and abdomen.

The victim was rushed to the Badian District Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

The suspect was arrested in a follow-up operation and will be facing charges for homicide. (DVG, TPT)