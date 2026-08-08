Elderly pedestrian dies after idling truck moves forward

A 72-YEAR-OLD pedestrian died Thursday afternoon, Aug. 6, 2026, after an unattended, idling cargo truck accidentally moved forward and struck her along Plaridel St. in Barangay Ermita, Cebu City.

The victim was identified as Emma Erbito, 72, a resident of Toledo City.

Police detained the truck helper, Van Lee Amandoron, 25, of Malabuyoc, Cebu, after he allegedly accidentally engaged the truck’s gear lever, causing the vehicle to move forward.

An investigation by the Cebu City Police Office Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU) found that the Isuzu Forward truck was parked with its engine running while workers unloaded vegetables from the province. Amandoron boarded through the driver’s side to reach the passenger seat when he inadvertently hit the gear lever.

Truck rolls forward

The truck suddenly lurched forward and struck Erbito as she crossed in front of the vehicle. The impact threw her onto the pavement, causing severe head and body injuries. Emergency responders rushed her to the Cebu City Medical Center, where she was declared dead on arrival.

Authorities are preparing to file charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide against Amandoron.

Lt. Col. Jomar Medil, chief of the TEU, said the fatal incident could have been prevented had the truck’s handbrake been engaged.

In addition to criminal charges against the helper, Medil requested the Land Transportation Office 7 to flag the truck’s registration (plate number WAD 390) and issue a show-cause order against the owner.

Medil said vehicle registrations should be suspended in incidents involving loss of life. / AYB