Elderly tricycle driver hurt after being hit by pickup truck

A tricycle driver sustained injuries after being hit by a pickup truck around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, along the national highway in Barangay Dawis, Carmen town, northern Cebu.

The victim was identified as Antonio Villamor Banzon, 66, of Barangay Poblacion, Carmen.

The Toyota Hilux pickup driven by Vince Dabon Lobetos, 48, of Barangay Talisay, Daanbantayan town, struck Banzon when he made a u-turn, according to the Carmen police inquiry headed by Captain Charlie Santiago.

Lobetos was reportedly going to overtake.

Banzon was rushed to the Danao City Provincial Hospital and was later transferred to the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center in Cebu City.

Lobetos was placed under arrest by the police. (DVG, TPT)