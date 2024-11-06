Elderly woman dies after being hit by Patient Transport Vehicle in Danao City

AN ELDERLY woman lost her life after being struck by a Patient Transportation Vehicle (PTV) at 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 5, 2024, along the national highway in Barangay Guinsay, Danao City, northern Cebu.

The victim, 76-year-old Teresita Into, was a resident of the area.

The PTV, recently donated by the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) to the Catmon local government unit, was driven by 48-year-old Rolando Jr., a resident of Macaas, Catmon.

According to Police Senior Master Sergeant Ronald Gomez, the traffic investigator at the Danao City Police Station, the ambulance was en route to Cebu City to have a blinker installed.

Upon reaching the area, the victim suddenly crossed the road, resulting in the accident.

The victim was rushed to Danao City Provincial Hospital and later transferred to Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center in Cebu City, where she passed away at noon.

Gomez said the victim’s family and the ambulance driver already settled the matter amicably. (DVG)