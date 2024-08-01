Elderly woman dies after being hit by pick-up truck in City of Naga

AN ELDERLY woman died after being hit by a vehicle while crossing the national highway near Rikio in Barangay Inayagan, City of Naga, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2024.

Police identified the victim as Norma Calmero, 84, a resident of the aforementioned location.

The victim was rushed to South General Hospital in Tuyan, Naga, where she was pronounced dead at 9:12 p.m.

A certain Jamolin, the 25-year-old driver of the Mitsubishi Strada pick-up from Guihulngan City, Negros Oriental who struck the victim, is now under the custody of City of Naga Police Station, waiting to settle the matter with the victim’s family.

The driver will be charged with reckless imprudence resulting to homicide if no amicable settlement would be reached between the two parties. (DVG, TPT)