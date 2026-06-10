Elderly woman found dead along shoreline

A 74-YEAR-OLD woman was found dead along the shoreline of Barangay Labogon, Mandaue City, on Tuesday morning, June 9, 2026, prompting an investigation into the circumstances of her death.

Police identified the victim as Emilita Manatad Piscador of Sitio Canumay, Barangay Labogon. She was reported missing on Monday evening after failing to return home from gathering shells along the shore.

Police Lt. Col. Mercy Villaro-Kantuna of the Mandaue City Police Office said authorities received a report at around 7:28 a.m. about an unresponsive person found on the shoreline.

Initial investigation showed that Piscador was last seen at around 5 p.m. on June 8. Relatives told investigators that she regularly gathered shells and caught crabs in the area but did not know how to swim.

Based on information gathered by police, the family believes Piscador may have accidentally drowned while carrying out her usual activities near the water.

“The family believes the victim drowned because she regularly went to the seashore to gather shells and crabs and was unable to swim,” Kantuna stated in a spot report.

She clarified that this remains the family’s account and that investigators have yet to determine the official cause of death.

Authorities requested assistance from the Scene of the Crime Operatives to process the area and collect evidence. The City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office also assisted in the response.

Piscador’s remains were turned over to St. Anne Funeral Homes while authorities await the results of an autopsy, which will determine the exact cause of death.

The incident saddened residents of Sitio Canumay, as the victim was well known in the community.

Police urged the public, particularly senior citizens and those living near coastal areas, to exercise caution when engaging in activities near bodies of water, especially when alone. /Bejay Chen Tabayag - Benedicto College Intern