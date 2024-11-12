Elderly woman found dead in Carmen, Cebu

A 68-YEAR-OLD widow was found dead inside her home at 7:20 p.m. on November 11, 2024, in Purok Kakaw, Barangay Cogon East, Carmen, Cebu.

The victim was identified as Janeth Sencio Abunda.

According to an investigation by Carmen police led by their chief, Captain Jessie Tañola, a female baker working nearby noticed a foul smell from the victim’s home, prompting them to notify the victim’s brother Gregorio, who resides in Barangay Cantucong in the said municipality.

The victim lived alone in her house.

When Gregorio arrived, he forced the door open and discovered the victim dead inside.

Gregorio mentioned that his sister had hypertension, which he believes may have caused her death.

He declined an autopsy, as he is convinced there was no foul play involved. (DVG)