Elderly woman found dead in hut

A 70-YEAR-OLD woman was found dead inside her hut in Sitio Crossing, Barangay Carreta, Cebu City, at about 4 p.m. on Friday, July 17, 2026.

Police identified the woman as Tordice Reyes.

Officers from the Mabolo Police Station responded after receiving a report about the discovery of a body. When they arrived, they found Reyes lying on the floor of her home.

Personnel from the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office examined her and confirmed she had no pulse. Responders also noted that her body had already stiffened.

Police said Reyes lived alone, based on information provided by her 62-year-old neighbor, Diocora Minguito.

Minguito also told investigators that Reyes had been suffering from a fever in the days before she was found.

Investigators said there were no immediate signs of foul play. They have not disclosed a possible cause of death.

Reyes’ body was taken to St. Francis Funeral Homes for an autopsy to determine the cause of her death. Police said they are waiting for the results as the investigation continues. / JDG