Elderly woman found dead in rented home in Basak San Nicolas

A 64-year-old vendor was found dead inside her home in Sitio Veterbo, Barangay Basak San Nicolas, Cebu City, at around 4:20 p.m. on Monday, April 29, 2024.

The victim was identified as Benigna Dinopol Goles, married, a resident of the said place.

Initial investigation conducted by the Mambaling police under station commander Major John Lymbert Yango revealed that the victim was naked when found.

Benigna’s younger sister Marylyn said the victim had diabetes and, on the day, before she died, she had complained to her neighbors about having a headache.

The victim was living alone in the house.

An autopsy will be performed on the victim’s body to ascertain whether foul play had a role in her demise. (DVG, TPT)