Elderly woman hit by stray bullet in Barangay Tejero

AN ELDERLY woman was hit by a stray bullet past 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, inside Bigwin9 establishment on T. Padilla Extension, Barangay Tejero, Cebu City.

The 64-year-old victim, known only as Elina, of Sitio Tevil of the said barangay, sustained a gunshot wound in her arm.

She was taken to the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center by the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office's (CCDRRMO) Quick Reaction Team, and she is now in safe condition.

According to Major John Lynbert Yango, the chief of the Waterfront Police Station, a motorcycle rider identified as Hener shot a certain Joshua twice, 16, who was standing outside the Bigwin, but missed.

Before hitting the victim, the bullet bounced off a concrete wall and passed through another hardiflex wall.

Joshua quickly ran to safety, while the gunman fled on a motorcycle with a covered license plate.

Joshua's statements have led the police to identify a person of interest.

The police believed that the incident was caused by illegal drugs due to Joshua's debt of P200,000 to P300,000 from his drug boss.

Joshua allegedly received threats that his life would be in danger if he doesn't pay his drug debts. (AYB, TPT)