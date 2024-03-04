Elderly woman hurt after being stabbed in Liloan

AN ELDERLY woman got wounded after she was stabbed by her neighbor, who was allegedly drunk, in Sitio Kawayan, Barangay Tayud, Liloan town, northern Cebu, around 7 p.m. Sunday, March 3, 2024.

Police identified the 62-year-old victim as Benilda Pitogo and the suspect as Romeo Formentera.

Pitogo sustained stab wounds in her neck and right shoulder.

She was rushed to the Eversley Child Sanitarium and General Hospital for treatment.

In an investigation by Liloan police under the direction of Major Eric Gingoyon, it was found that the incident occurred after the victim asked the suspect why he was carrying a fighting cock. (DVG, TPT)