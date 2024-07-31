Elderly woman loses wallet with money intended to buy school supplies inside PUJ

AN ELDERLY woman from Sitio Sto. Niño, Barangay Quiot, Cebu City, lost her wallet inside a public utility jeepney (PUJ) around 7 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2024.

The 70-year-old victim, Teofila Catimbang, said in an interview with SunStar Cebu that she was taking a PUJ to drop off her grandchild, who is in fifth grade, at the Don Vicente Rama Memorial Elementary School and to proceed to Colon Street to buy school supplies for the child.

She said that upon arriving at the school, she took her wallet to get money for their fare and put it back on her shoulder bag, which she forgot to close.

Upon reaching Barangay Mambaling, she said she took out her wallet again to retrieve the paper with the list of school requirements that she intended to buy, but it was already missing.

The victim believed that the three men who got off the jeepney at the corner of Bontores Street were the ones who took her wallet containing more than P3,000 in cash, identification cards and her husband’s ATM card containing P40,000.

The grandma begged for her wallet to be returned.

She said she would be able to identify one of the culprits if she saw him again. (GPL, TPT)