Elderly woman passes away after being sideswiped by dump truck in Asturias, Cebu

A MINI dump truck sideswiped a 61-year-old woman, resulting in her death.

The incident took place at 11:10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, along the national road in Barangay Tubigagmanok, Asturias, Cebu.

The victim was identified as Erlinda Villanueva Awit.

After being taken to the Balamban District Hospital, Awit was later transferred to the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center in Cebu City, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the mini dump truck, Mark Anthony Solibaga, 21, from Barangay San Isidro, Asturias, surrendered to the police.

Solibaga told SunStar Cebu that the incident happened so quickly that he failed to avoid the victim from being hit.

He claimed that the incident happened on a rainy morning as he was en route to load building materials.

"Nakakita nako niya (biktima) mipatunga ko sa karasada para malayo! Naunsa man kalit lang misarasay ang bisiklitang gisakyan na-igo sa dump truck" according to Solibaga.

(I saw her already, I drove the vehicle in the middle to avoid her. However, the bicycle suddenly veered, causing the dump truck to hit it). (GPL, TPT)