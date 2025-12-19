Electric taxi rollout in Metro Cebu on hold

THE planned deployment of 600 electric taxis in Metro Cebu is on hold following concerns from provincial leadership regarding the fairness of the licensing process.

Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro confirmed the suspension on Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, following a meeting with the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB). The move pauses the rollout of a fleet managed by Vietnamese-backed operator Green and Smart Mobility (GSM), while the LTFRB conducts public consultations to address worries about traffic congestion and the potential displacement of existing taxi operators.

The big question

Why is the modernization of Cebu’s public transport system facing resistance despite national mandates for greener technology?

Consultation and collaboration

The LTFRB and GSM agreed to the suspension to allow for a dialogue regarding the social, economic and environmental effects of the new fleet. A consultative meeting involving commuters, urban planners, traffic authorities and taxi associations is scheduled for Jan. 5, 2026.

“In deference to Governor Pamela Baricuatro’s concerns, GSM has agreed to defer the launch of its operations and pursue genuine consultation with the public to present and discuss the social, economic, and environmental impacts of the electricity-powered taxi operations in Cebu,” the LTFRB said in a statement.

Regulatory and traffic concerns

Baricuatro clarified that her opposition is based on the administrative process rather than the technology itself. She expressed concern that the current system might displace operators who have already complied with existing rules.

The governor wrote on Facebook that issuing provisional authority “risks unfairly displacing our current taxi operators who have complied with the rules, paid dues, and trusted the system to deliver orderly, safe service.”

Baricuatro also warned that adding 600 new vehicles could worsen local traffic congestion and parking issues without a comprehensive plan. Richard Cabucos, chairman of the United Cebu Taxi Operators Association, also criticized the 90-day provisional authority granted to GSM, citing a “lengthy and costly” franchising process that existing operators previously had to undergo.

National mandate for green energy

The delay in Cebu comes as the National Government pushes for the nationwide adoption of electric vehicles under Republic Act (RA) 11697, or the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act. This 2022 law requires public utility vehicle operators and government agencies to integrate electric vehicles into their fleets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The act mandates that at least five percent of government vehicle fleets be electric and provides incentives such as tax exemptions and registration discounts for operators.

Regional comparisons

While Cebu’s rollout is stalled, other major Philippine cities have launched similar programs more smoothly. Grab began operating an electric taxi fleet in Metro Manila in June 2025, covering cities such as Makati, Pasig and Parañaque. In December, Davao City welcomed an all-electric taxi fleet from GSM, which local officials supported as part of a push for greener transportation.

Future implications

The outcome of the Jan. 5 consultations will likely determine how electric taxis are integrated into Cebu’s transport system. Regulators face the challenge of meeting national green energy mandates while addressing local concerns about economic disruption and road safety.

As the country continues its law-mandated transition toward cleaner transport, the resolution in Cebu may serve as a significant case study for other provinces balancing modernization with the interests of existing stakeholders. / EHP