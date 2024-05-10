Cebu

Electrician yields P8 million shabu in Talisay City buy-bust

AN electrician was taken into custody and 1,200 grams of suspected shabu worth P8,160,000 was confiscated from his possession during a buy-bust at around 4:35 a.m. on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Sitio San Rafael, Barangay Tangke, Talisay City, Cebu.

Joey Trocio Gabrillo, 29, a resident of Barangay Maghaway, Talisay City, was named as the suspect.

Lieutenant Colonel Epream Paguyod, the chief of Talisay City Police Station who headed the anti-illegal drug operation, told SunStar Cebu that prior to the operation, they monitored Gabrillo for a week after receiving information that he is a drug warehouse caretaker and that his boss is a drug inmate.

The Talisay City police negotiated with Gabrillo to buy P50,000 worth of illegal drugs from him using fake money.

When the poseur-buyer handed the money to the suspect in exchange for the drugs, the policemen immediately handcuffed Gabrillo.

Aside from the drugs, the police also seized a cellphone, a motorcycle, drug paraphernalia and P600 from Gabrillo, believed to be proceeds from the drug sales. (GPL, TPT)

