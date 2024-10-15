Electronic gadgets seized in Moalboal resort undergo examination

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, spokesperson for PRO 7 Director Brigadier General Anthony Aberin, the purpose of the forensic examination was to determine the type of Pogo operation being run by the 38 Chinese nationals who are now detained at the Moalboal Police Station.

As of this writing, the results of the examination have not yet been released.

Since the results of the forensic investigation have not yet been made public, the 38 Chinese nationals are only facing charges for failing to produce passports or certifications allowing them to work in the country, in violation of Section 7 of Republic Act 562, also known as the Alien Registration Act of 1950.

The penalty for violating RA 562 is deportation to their home country.

Pelare further disclosed that, like the cases found in a Pogo hub raided by the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) in Lapu-Lapu City, the police are looking into whether those captured in Moalboal were victims of torture or human trafficking.

“The possibility that they are victims of human trafficking cannot also be discounted, that’s why our investigation is ongoing. As I’ve mentioned, we have a little challenge because there are 38 of them and we only have one interpreter. We need to talk to them one by one to check if they were victims of human trafficking,” Pelare stated.

According to reports, the 38 Chinese nationals do not know how to speak English.

Pelare did not rule out the possibility that the Chinese nationals detained in Moalboal came from abandoned Pogo hubs in Pampanga or Barangay Agus in Lapu-Lapu City, as there were indications of similar operational patterns.

Pelare claimed that following the raid of the Pogo hub in Lapu-Lapu City, the foreigners sought out a different tactic, which involved operating in remote municipalities like Moalboal in order not to be easily detected.

Nevertheless, their strategy was ineffective when local government officials found out about their operation after they requested for a strong internet connection.

The Chinese nationals reportedly started renting the entire resort in Moalboal for P200,000 a month.

The PRO 7 is currently intensifying its monitoring and surveillance in collaboration with local government units in the Central Visayas, particularly in Cebu, to detect other possible Pogo hubs operating in their jurisdiction.

The police have also identified two individuals believed to be behind the suspected Pogo operation in Moalboal, one of whom was in charge of the operation and has local contacts. (AYB, TPT)