Elevate aida launched in Liloan

THE Elevate AIDA program has been launched in Liloan, northern Cebu to equip underprivileged women with artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics and other in-demand tech skills.

This was launched by Aboitiz Land, Aboitiz Foundation, Connected Women and the Liloan Municipal Government.

The program aims to enhance women’s employability and create long-term, flexible work opportunities.

Elevate AIDA has already graduated 37 women from Luzon, including full-time mothers, working students and high school graduates.

“By embracing technology, Elevate A enables women in Liloan to build their career from home, support their family and contribute to the economy,” said Farrah Nina Mayol, senior assistant vice president for customer and reputation management at Aboitiz Land.

The initiative is part of Aboitiz Land’s commitment to social and environmental sustainability and fostering inclusive growth.

“This MOA (memorandum of agreement) signing encapsulates our dedication under the jobs pillar of our foundation, underscoring our efforts to catalyze economic growth and enhance digital literacy,” said Aboitiz Foundation chief operating officer Mardi Mapa-Suplido.

Agnes Gervacio, chief executive officer of Connected Women added, “Through Elevate AIDA, we are creating a tech-empowered future where Filipino women can thrive and support each other. With one empowered woman at a time, we can nurture a society where every individual has the opportunity to contribute to and benefit from economic progress.”

Initially launched in Toledo City, Elevate AIDA has now expanded to a community of 300 graduates, with a goal to reach 300,000 women in three years.