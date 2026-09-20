Elevate Aida opens new opportunities

KIMBERLY Arevalo never imagined she could build a career in the digital economy while staying home in Siargao and helping care for her younger brother.

That possibility became more real after she completed Elevate Aida, a digital livelihoods program of the Aboitiz Foundation and Connected Women. Through the program, Arevalo learned the fundamentals of artificial intelligence data annotation and practical digital tools such as Google Sheets, skills that can open pathways to remote work.

For Arevalo, the training has already led to her next opportunity: joining an upcoming LiDAR project with Connected Women.

“I never imagined I could build a career while helping my mom care for my younger brother at home. From being an Elevate Aida trainee, I am now part of an upcoming LiDAR project with Connected Women,” she said. “I’m grateful for how one opportunity opened more doors for me to earn and learn.”

Skills open doors from home

Arevalo was one of 20 women in Del Carmen, Siargao Island, Surigao del Norte, who recently graduated from Elevate Aida. Another batch of participants is set to begin training in October, according to the Aboitiz Foundation.

Aboitiz Foundation president Ginggay Hontiveros-Malvar said the program is intended to bring digital opportunities closer to women who may face barriers to traditional employment because of geography, caregiving responsibilities or limited work experience.

“Talent is everywhere, but opportunity is not always equally accessible. Elevate Aida helps bridge that gap by giving women the skills and confidence to participate in the digital economy wherever they are,” Hontiveros-Malvar said. “And when one woman finds work, supports her family, or comes back to help the next batch, that opportunity begins to multiply.”

Elevate Aida focuses on artificial intelligence data annotation, a process used in developing AI systems, while also providing practical skills for online work. The program is designed to help women access flexible, remote or home-based employment. As of April, more than 3,000 women had graduated from the program, according to the Aboitiz Foundation.

A new path takes shape

That cycle of learning and work is already taking shape in Siargao.

At the graduation, Paulyn Navia, herself an Elevate Aida graduate, returned not as a student but as a trainer. Now an assistant trainer for Connected Women, Navia led an upskilling session for the 20 graduates on self-discovery, personal branding and preparing for remote work.

“As an Elevate Aida graduate, I’m happy to be able to share what I learned and help other women gain skills they can use for remote work and other opportunities,” Navia said.

Navia’s progression from trainee to trainer shows how graduates can take on roles that support other participants after completing the program.

Graduates become mentors

Building on Elevate Aida, the Aboitiz Foundation launched Aida Plus as an expanded digital livelihoods and employment initiative for more Filipinos. The program offers training pathways in areas including virtual assistance, cloud accounting, data analytics and digital illustration, while seeking to connect participants with employment opportunities.

Elevate Aida and Aida Plus have also been linked to employment opportunities through partnerships with Connected Women, the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, technical-vocational institutions, Innodata, local governments and private-sector employers, according to the program’s published materials.

The Aboitiz Foundation’s current materials report more than 3,000 Elevate Aida graduates nationwide. Its broader digital livelihoods initiatives continue to expand through partnerships with local governments and other organizations.

Scaling digital livelihoods

For women such as Arevalo, the focus is on turning training into opportunities that can be pursued without leaving their communities.

Aboitiz Foundation’s current Elevate Aida program sets a goal of reaching 300,000 women with digital skills and access to opportunities in the digital economy. Aida Plus has broadened the model to include additional skills and employment pathways for Filipinos.

In Siargao, the next batch of women is expected to begin training in October, extending the program to another group of participants seeking digital skills and remote work opportunities.