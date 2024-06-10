Elevate gets funding

ELEVATE, a Y-combinator-backed fintech startup headquartered in London and Dubai, has successfully raised US$5 million in financing to expand its operations in the Philippines.

Elevate’s innovative platform is designed to simplify the process for freelancers in the Philippines to receive payments in US dollars (USD).

It supports free and fast deposits from US and international employers and popular platforms like Upwork, Fiverr, PayPal, Deel and Toptal.

For those transferring assets from USD accounts to Philippine-based banks, the platform offers the most competitive foreign exchange (FX) rates in the market.

By partnering with multiple large global FX providers integrated with banks in the Philippines, the platform ensures access to the best rates available, making it a cost-effective solution for maximizing earnings.

In addition to facilitating USD transfers, Elevate offers a Mastercard debit card that users can utilize for online spending. / PR