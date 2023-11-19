Elevate your living space with Cebu Home and Builders Centre biggest year-end sale

Cebu Home and Builders Centre returns with its highly anticipated “Mega Year-End Sale,” set to captivate shoppers from November 15 to December 15, 2023.
Embark on a home transformation journey with unprecedented savings of up to 30 percent on exclusively manufactured tiles, European tiles, and Asean tiles. Elevate your living spaces further with substantial discounts, including up to 30 percent off on bath essentials and a generous 60 percent off on selected Roca items.
For DIY enthusiasts, the celebration continues with an attractive 20 percent discount on special items, making home improvement projects more cost-effective. Illuminate your living spaces with flair as Cebu Home and Builders Centre presents up to 70 percent off on an exquisite selection of lighting fixtures.
The excitement extends beyond weekdays with the “Sunday Special Treat,” offering an additional 2 percent discount on all house brands every Sunday. This means enhanced savings on the already affordable and premium products you love.
This year’s event is even more remarkable; with a minimum purchase of P5,000 at any store branch, you have the chance to win a brand-new Toyota Vios car plus a chance to be one of the 26 winners to win P10,000 worth of grocery gift certificates.
The excitement doesn’t end there. Cebu Home and Builders Centre has more surprises in store for savvy shoppers. Seize the opportunity to experience unparalleled discounts and offers by visiting its branches at Banilad, Mactan, N. Bacalso, Consolacion, Minglanilla, and Carcar.
Elevate your home and lifestyle with Cebu Home and Builders Centre without breaking the bank and don’t miss out on the extraordinary discounts it has in store for you!
