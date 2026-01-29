Elias J. TV says he declined acting offers from ABS-CBN

Popular reggae artist and social media personality Elias J. TV revealed that he was offered special participation roles in two ABS-CBN teleseryes but chose to decline the opportunity.

In his guest appearance on “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda” on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, Elias said he turned down the offers because acting is not his strength.

“Maybe if there’s a chance, but I really don’t know how to act. I’m shy when it comes to those things,” he explained.

He also cited scheduling conflicts, saying his calendar is already fully booked until March.

When asked about looks compared to leading men such as Alden Richards, Dennis Trillo, and Dingdong Dantes, Elias responded humorously.

“In terms of looks, I’d probably lose,” he said. “But when it comes to charm and humor, that’s what I can offer.”

Elias, whose real name is Elias Lintucan Jr., also admitted that he still finds it hard to believe his current level of popularity.

“When I’m alone, I ask myself, ‘Am I really famous now?’ I honestly don’t feel it,” he said, adding that while others may see him as successful, he remains grounded and realistic about the temporary nature of fame.

Born and raised in Magpet, North Cotabato, Elias said he considers himself financially stable but not wealthy. / TRC S