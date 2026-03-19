Elias to make acting debut in ‘Encantadia Chronicles: Sang’gre’

Reggae musician Elias J TV confirmed that he will appear in “Encantadia Chronicles: Sang’gre,” marking his acting debut.

“Hindi ko inaasahan na mag-guesting ako dito kaya ngayon proud na proud po ako sa sarili ko,” Elias said in an interview on “24 Oras.”

He added that he is proud to bring his language and roots from Mindanao into the project.

Elias shared that he is excited for the opportunity and has been improving his Filipino as part of his preparation.

He also received praise from co-stars Jon Lucas and Prince Clemente, who noted his ability to quickly memorize lines and deliver emotions effectively despite being a first-time actor.

Elias Lintucan, who hails from South Cotabato, is known for blending traditional and contemporary styles in songs such as “Lipad,” “Puhon” and “Isayaw Mo Naman Ako.” / TRC S