Eligibility issues force Gilas to overhaul SEA Games lineup

MANILA — The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) called the formation of the Gilas Pilipinas men’s basketball lineup for the Southeast Asian Games a “tedious” process after weeks of shifting eligibility rules and last-minute roster changes.

Gilas had an initial 12-man lineup in September, but Thailand’s eligibility rule — barring naturalized players and those who received local passports after age 16 — forced

major revisions.

The situation worsened when Abra reached the MPBL National Finals, making initial call-ups Geo Chiu, Jason Brickman, and Dave Ildefonso unavailable as the finals coincide with the SEA Games starting Dec. 13, 2025.

After a rapid rebuild, Gilas secured the commitments of Jamie Malonzo, Dalph Panopio, Thirdy Ravena, Matthew Wright, Ray Parks, Ced Manzano, Justin Chua, Robert Bolick, Von Pessumal, Allen Liwag, Abu Tratter, and Veejay Pre.

Ravena, Wright, Parks and Pre were the remaining holdovers from the original roster, which also included Brickman, Ildefonso, Justin Brownlee, Ange Kouame, Remy Martin, Mike Phillips, Kymani Ladi, and Brandon Rosser.

Brownlee and Kouame were barred under Thailand’s rule, prompting the SBP to move Kouame to the men’s 3x3 team, where naturalized players are permitted. He will join Joseph Eriobu, Joseph Sedurifa, and Janrey Pasaol.

The restrictions also sidelined Martin, Phillips, Ladi, and Rosser. SBP turned to Malonzo, Bolick, Pessumal, Tratter, and initially Chiu.

But after Abra swept the MPBL North Finals, Brickman, Ildefonso, and Chiu had to be released, leaving SBP only days to recruit four replacements. Panopio, Manzano, Chua, and Liwag committed in time.

A pitch to add Poy Erram emerged, but coach Norman Black ultimately chose Liwag.

“After a tedious back-and-forth due to unclear and constantly changing eligibility rules, we at the SBP have submitted this list to the organizing committee, and it has been vetted and pre-approved,” the federation said Thursday, Dec. 4, after the Philippine Olympic Committee confirmed the final roster for Bangkok.

SBP acknowledged the ongoing campaigns of players’ mother teams — San Beda and St. Benilde in the NCAA and Bolick’s NLEX Road Warriors in the PBA Philippine Cup — but thanked all leagues for allowing their players to prioritize national duty.

“We extend our deepest appreciation to all the players for dropping everything to compete for Gilas… The SBP wishes our basketball teams and the entire Philippine contingent all the best in Thailand,” the statement said.

Gilas joins Malaysia and Vietnam in Group A. After a Day 1 bye, the Philippines will face Malaysia and Vietnam on Dec. 14–15. Group winners will advance directly to the semifinals, while second- and third-ranked teams will play in the crossover quarterfinals.

No Group A team will be eliminated after the group stage, while only one from Group B — Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore or Myanmar — will exit early.

Quarterfinal losers will still play for fifth place on Dec. 19 before the medal games. / PNA