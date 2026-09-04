Elijah Canlas confirms breakup with Miles

ACTOR Elijah Canlas has confirmed for the first time that he and Miles Ocampo are no longer together.

In his interview on “Ogie Diaz Inspires” on YouTube on September 1, 2026, Elijah said they had been separated for several months.

“As much as I’ve been trying to keep it private, but because everything is coming out now, I think it’s time for me to say that yes, it’s true. And out of respect for Miles, I will always have love for her.”

“That’s the painful part because we got back together thinking, ‘This is it,’ but that’s what happens in relationships. We gave it everything. That’s all I can say. And we broke up mutually and very amicably. There’s no hate, at least on my part,” Elijah said.

He also denied that a third party was involved and called reports linking him romantically to Kapuso singer Thea Astley “fake news.”

“Miles would know it’s not true. People close to us would know that it’s not true. There’s no third party involved. There was never anything like that.” / TRC S