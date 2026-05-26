Elisse Joson goes sexy

NETIZENS described Elisse Joson’s two-piece bikini social media post as eye-catching.

They also commented that the actress looks even sexier and more beautiful now that she is a single mother.

The former Pinoy Big Brother housemate has a five-year-old daughter with her ex-partner McCoy de Leon.

Elisse, 30, was previously rumored to be involved with actor Joshua Garcia while she was still with McCoy. She was also linked to basketball player Kobe Paras.

At present, Elisse said in an interview in the capital that she is single and is now prioritizing her child and her career. / TRC