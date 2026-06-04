Ella Cruz, Julian Trono together for 9 years

ACTRESS Ella Cruz has confirmed that she and her boyfriend Julian Trono have been in a relationship for nine years.

During the media conference for Viva Box Office’s “Borrowed Life” in Manila, Ella shared that she and Julian are also managing a business together, which keeps them busy as a couple.

However, the 29-year-old actress clarified that while they are open to marriage, it is not something they are rushing into.

Ella began her career as a child star under GMA in 2006 before gaining wider recognition through the ABS-CBN fantasy series “Aryana” in 2012.

She also portrayed Irene Marcos in the 2022 historical drama film “Maid in Malacañang” and became widely known for her viral dance covers, including “Twerk It Like Miley.” / TRC