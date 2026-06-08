Ella Pangilinan gives birth to first child

Ella Pangilinan has given birth to her first child with her husband Enrique Lhuillier Miranda.

In an Instagram Story, Ella shared a photo of her baby’s foot along with a picture of Enrique cradling their newborn son, who they named Fernando Leon. “Been milking in every moment with our little one,” she wrote.

Ella and Enrique got married in 2023.

She is the eldest daughter of couple Anthony Pangilinan and Maricel Laxa, and the sister of actor Donny Pangilinan.

Enrique comes from the prominent Lhuillier family in Cebu and is the brother of Daniel Miranda, partner of actress Sofia Andres. / TRC