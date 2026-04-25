Ellen Adarna fires back at Derek Ramsay anew

ACTRESS Ellen Adarna responded to a post by her estranged husband Derek Ramsay, who wrote on Instagram, “Thinkers are doers.”
In her own post, Adarna recalled a past incident involving jealousy and accusations, suggesting that Ramsay’s statement reflected his own actions.
She also reiterated earlier criticisms, claiming he was not a “good provider” and alleging he spent more on luxury items than on family support.
Adarna further claimed that Ramsay had previously challenged John Lloyd Cruz to a fight, although Cruz reportedly chose to remain calm.
Ramsay has yet to issue a response as of posting. / TRC