Ellen Adarna fires back at Derek Ramsay anew

ACTRESS Ellen Adarna responded to a post by her estranged husband Derek Ramsay, who wrote on Instagram, “Thinkers are doers.”

In her own post, Adarna recalled a past incident involving jealousy and accusations, suggesting that Ramsay’s statement reflected his own actions.

She also reiterated earlier criticisms, claiming he was not a “good provider” and alleging he spent more on luxury items than on family support.

Adarna further claimed that Ramsay had previously challenged John Lloyd Cruz to a fight, although Cruz reportedly chose to remain calm.

Ramsay has yet to issue a response as of posting. / TRC