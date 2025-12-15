Ellen Adarna plans to sell Derek Ramsay’s luxury car

Actress Ellen Adarna revealed that she plans to sell the Bentley Bentayga luxury vehicle previously given to her by Derek Ramsay as an anniversary gift.

In an Instagram interaction, Adarna was asked whether she took the vehicle with her when she left.

“Of course! I drove it once ever in my life when it arrived inside the village. But I never used it. I don’t like driving and I don’t like expensive cars. It’s a liability,” said the 37-year-old actress.

Adarna said the proceeds from the sale will be placed in a trust fund for their child, Liana.

She also shared that when she picked up the vehicle from the dealership for the first time, she was the one who paid the P65,000 service fee. / TRC S