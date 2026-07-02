Ellen Adarna responds to bashers over F4 encounter after divorcing first wife

Ellen Adarna has responded to online bashers who criticized her personal life after her viral backstage encounter with F4.

One netizen wrote: “Aren’t you still married? You’re still married. You act like you can get everything you want—it even prompted Vanness to reveal his wife. Girl, you need to heal. From the looks of it, the only man you need is Jesus Christ. Don’t lose your way any further. You already have two firstborn children.”

Ellen fired back: “You don’t know what it feels like to be a fangirl. I’ll be unmarried in time. Just wait. And stop using Jesus every chance you get, like people such as you do. You’re no fun to deal with.”

Ellen also addressed those questioning why she had backstage access to meet the members of F4. “I’ve been friends with Rovilson since before I entered showbiz, and he’s been good friends with Vanness for years. They simply wanted to catch up, and we were fortunate enough to be invited along,” she explained.

She added: “Sometimes it’s simply called friendship. Next time, verify your information before making accusations. If you’re jealous, just close your eyes.”/ TRC