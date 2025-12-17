Ellen Adarna shares photo of children

ELLEN Adarna uploaded photos of her bonding moments with her children on Instagram.

The actress was joined by Elias Modesto and Baby Liana, whom she refers to as “sibs.” Also in the photo was Austin, the son of Derek Ramsay and his ex-wife Mary Christine Jolly.

Elias is Ellen’s son with John Lloyd Cruz, while Baby Liana is her daughter with estranged husband Derek Ramsay. Their bonding moments were seen as a sign of a good relationship among the children. / TRC S