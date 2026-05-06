Ellen Adarna takes firearm shooting lessons

Actress Ellen Adarna has taken up firearm shooting lessons following her recent motorcycle driving sessions.

In videos posted on Instagram, Adarna was seen practicing with various high-powered firearms while joking and shouting during the activity.

Some netizens commented that her screams sounded louder than the gunshots themselves.

“Ang saya saya mag ptag i*a niyong lahaaaaat lol thanks for today marts! Next week na naman!” Adarna wrote in her caption.

She also responded to comments claiming she seemed emotionally intense during the session.

“Nilabas ko na after years of suppression ahahaha saya pala mag sigaw sigaw ahahaha,” she said. / TRC S