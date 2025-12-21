Ellen, John Lloyd reunite

Former couple Ellen Adarna and John Lloyd Cruz reunited at the piano recital of their son, Elias, on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025. The actress was also accompanied by Baby Liana, her daughter with Derek Ramsay.

Adarna recently praised Cruz, describing him as a responsible and hands-on father.

“I have nothing but good things to say about him,” the actress said. “I mean, we had our differences in the past, but I respect him because he’s a very good provider. He’s honest and a very present father.”

Cruz’s girlfriend, Isabel Santos, was also present at Elias’ recital and even posted photos on her Instagram stories. / TRC