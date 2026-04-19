Ellen, Sarah and Beauty enjoy night out

ELLEN Adarna shared photos of her night out with close friends Sarah Lahbati and Beauty Gonzalez on Instagram.

“The Mums were out to play,” wrote the Cebuana actress in her caption.

One netizen commented, “What a glow up,” to which Adarna replied, “No stress ahahahaha.”

News anchor Karen Davila also reacted with a “Wow naman!” accompanied by a fire emoji.

Meanwhile, Gonzalez shared a reel on her Instagram Story featuring the trio, writing, “Some nights are to be remembered, but some are best forgotten. Hahaha. But friends always listen.”

Fans described the gathering as “feel-good,” as the three actresses enjoyed bonding with their non-showbiz friends at a resto-bar. / TRC S