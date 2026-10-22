Ellen wants a facelift, a podcast with Sarah

In Ellen Adarna’s latest Instagram video with Sarah Lahbati, Ellen said she wants to get a facelift.

“Guys, I wanna have a facelift next year because I’m almost turning 40,” Ellen said.

However, she revealed that many people were against her plan, including some of her close friends in show business.

The Cebuana actress said she has a particular look she wants to emulate. She wants to achieve a jawline like that of South Korean actress Song Hye Kyo.

Sarah strongly opposed the idea, saying, “No! What’s wrong with you?”

Ellen defended her decision, saying, “I’m 38, I wanna look 28!”

But Sarah continued to disagree with her. The two are friends and live relatively close to each other, allowing them to spend time together regularly.

Ellen also posted a photo of herself with Sarah, asking in the caption, “Should we have a podcast @sarahlahbati?!!!!”

However, Richard Gutierrez’s ex-wife once again disagreed, saying, “I like my peace.”

Nevertheless, many netizens agreed with Ellen’s idea of starting a podcast together, saying the two would surely have plenty of entertaining stories and gossip to share. / TRC S