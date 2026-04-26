Ely Buendia makes acting debut in TV5 series

OPM (Original Pinoy Music) icon Ely Buendia is venturing into acting, following the path of fellow musician Rico Blanco.

Buendia surprised viewers during the advance screening of the TV5 series My Bespren Emman on April 17, 2026 after being revealed as the titular character.

Earlier teasers had kept the identity of “Emman” hidden, sparking speculation.

In the first episodes, his character is introduced as a taho vendor who becomes entangled with a group involved in a jewelry shop robbery.

The series, also starring Shaina Magdayao and JM de Guzman, premieres Monday, April 27, on TV5. / TRC S