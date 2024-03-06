Elysium: The rising heartbeat of Cebu’s Warhammer community

In the bustling streets of Cebu City, tucked away on Golam Drive, lies a hidden gem that’s quickly becoming the heart and soul of the local tabletop gaming community. Elysium, a quaint play/work lounge, has emerged as a sanctuary for gamers and hobbyists alike, offering a cozy retreat from the outside world.

Founded by Aimee Canga, a pioneer in the Cebu gaming scene and currently the city’s sole Official Warhammer Retailer, Elysium is a testament to her passion for tabletop gaming and her vision for a thriving, inclusive gaming community.

Welcome

Upon stepping into Elysium, visitors are greeted by an ambiance that feels both welcoming and intimate. The lounge, capable of hosting 15-20 people, is a haven for gamers. Its walls are adorned with shelves filled with games and tables set up for epic battles and adventures. The place also features a snack corner and a well-stocked refrigerator, ensuring that players have everything they need for a long gaming session.

At the heart of Elysium’s offerings is Warhammer, a game that has captivated the imagination of tabletop enthusiasts worldwide. The lounge not only provides a space for veterans to engage in strategic battles but also welcomes newcomers to the hobby, offering materials and guidance to those eager to dive into the world of Warhammer.

Culture

Aimee’s journey with Warhammer and her broader love for RPGs, video games and building Gundam models have significantly shaped Elysium’s culture. It’s a culture that thrives on community, collaboration, and a shared passion for gaming. “It’s truly a grassroots effort that’s beginning to flourish,” Aimee shares, highlighting how Elysium has become a collective of members who support and nurture the community.

Elysium’s popularity has surged, thanks in part to its participation in Toficon, a local convention that has become a catalyst for the lounge’s growth. The event has drawn gamers from all walks of life to Elysium, creating a vibrant and diverse community that continues to expand.