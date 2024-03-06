Elysium: The rising heartbeat of Cebu’s Warhammer community

In the bustling streets of Cebu City, tucked away on Golam Drive, lies a hidden gem that’s quickly becoming the heart and soul of the local tabletop gaming community. Elysium, a quaint play/work lounge, has emerged as a sanctuary for gamers and hobbyists alike, offering a cozy retreat from the outside world.
Founded by Aimee Canga, a pioneer in the Cebu gaming scene and currently the city’s sole Official Warhammer Retailer, Elysium is a testament to her passion for tabletop gaming and her vision for a thriving, inclusive gaming community.
Welcome
Upon stepping into Elysium, visitors are greeted by an ambiance that feels both welcoming and intimate. The lounge, capable of hosting 15-20 people, is a haven for gamers. Its walls are adorned with shelves filled with games and tables set up for epic battles and adventures. The place also features a snack corner and a well-stocked refrigerator, ensuring that players have everything they need for a long gaming session.
At the heart of Elysium’s offerings is Warhammer, a game that has captivated the imagination of tabletop enthusiasts worldwide. The lounge not only provides a space for veterans to engage in strategic battles but also welcomes newcomers to the hobby, offering materials and guidance to those eager to dive into the world of Warhammer.
Culture
Aimee’s journey with Warhammer and her broader love for RPGs, video games and building Gundam models have significantly shaped Elysium’s culture. It’s a culture that thrives on community, collaboration, and a shared passion for gaming. “It’s truly a grassroots effort that’s beginning to flourish,” Aimee shares, highlighting how Elysium has become a collective of members who support and nurture the community.
Elysium’s popularity has surged, thanks in part to its participation in Toficon, a local convention that has become a catalyst for the lounge’s growth. The event has drawn gamers from all walks of life to Elysium, creating a vibrant and diverse community that continues to expand.
Experience
The lounge offers an immersive gaming experience, with a detailed tabletop model of a battlefield where players can lead their model warriors to victory. Aimee and her associate Michael, who is also passionate about painting Warhammer figurines, are always eager to share their knowledge with visitors, ensuring that even beginners feel welcome and engaged.
“Warhammer, at its core, is a strategic battle game set in a rich, expansive universe,” Aimee begins, her enthusiasm infectious. “Players choose to command armies from a variety of factions, each with its own unique backstory, units, and playstyle. From the noble Space Marines and the ancient Eldar to the chaos-infested Orks and the insidious forces of Chaos, there’s a faction for every type of player.” She goes on to simplify the gameplay, which, despite its intricate lore and detailed miniatures, boils down to a series of strategic decisions and dice rolls. “You and your opponent will take turns moving your units across the battlefield, strategizing your position and launching attacks when the opportunity arises. The outcome of these encounters often hinges on the roll of a dice, adding an element of chance that keeps every game exciting and unpredictable.”
Despite Aimee’s impending return to the United States in May 2024, Elysium’s spirit will continue to thrive under the capable management of Jennifer, the customer relations head. The lounge’s commitment to providing a welcoming space for gamers remains unwavering, with plans for exciting events.
Event
On March 9, 2024, don’t miss the Wargaming Weekend at Robinsons Galleria Cebu, featuring hands-on build and paint sessions, tutorials and a showcase of tabletop games. It’s an ideal gateway for newcomers and a skill enhancer for veterans. The excitement continues into summer with the Armies on Parade, leading up to the new Warhammer league opening in July.
Elysium stands as a sign of vitality for the Warhammer community in Cebu, offering a space where gamers can gather, share their passion and experience the joy of tabletop gaming. It’s a place where stories are told, friendships are forged and the spirit of adventure is alive and well.
In the heart of Cebu City, Elysium is not just a lounge; it’s a home for the gaming community, and its doors are always open to those ready to embark on their next great adventure.