Eman, Raheel interaction sparks intrigue over Jillian Ward

ONLINE buzz continues to build around Jillian Ward after a video surfaced showing Eman Bacosa Pacquiao and Raheel Bhyria interacting in what some netizens described as a tense exchange.

In the video, the two exchanged compliments, though some viewers interpreted the interaction as subtly competitive. A comment from Raheel — “Brother! Ensayo na!!” — further fueled speculation.

Rumors linking both men to Ward have circulated since 2025, particularly after their public interactions at events.

Pacquiao also previously shared a cryptic post that read, “I can fight 100 men who want you, but I can’t fight the guy you want,” adding to the intrigue. He later clarified in an interview that the message was intended for his family, not Ward.

As of writing, none of the parties have confirmed the nature of their relationship. / TRC S