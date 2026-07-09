EMB 7 warns against consuming water exposed to ashfall

GROUNDWATER and other water sources exposed to volcanic ashfall from the eruption of Mt. Kanlaon should not be used for drinking, according to the Environmental Management Bureau in Central Visayas (EMB 7)

Air Quality Monitoring Expert Arthur Niño Calupig warned that filtering out visible ash particles may not be enough to make the water safe, as volcanic ash contains components such as sulfur and other minerals or chemicals that may contaminate water sources and cause irritation or health concerns.

“Once mahaluan yung ating mga groundwater sources used for drinking so talagang hindi po advisable na i-consume,” said Calupig during an online press conference on Thursday, July 9, 2026.

The advisory comes after an ashfall from Mt. Kanlaon reached parts of Cebu following the volcano’s eruption.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) advised the public to avoid hosing down heavy volcanic ashfall.

Phivolcs Volcano Monitoring and Eruption Prediction Division head Mariton Antonia Bornas said residents should instead sweep and collect the ash properly, as washing it away with water could lead to clogged drainage systems.

Bornas added that collected volcanic ash may be stored and considered for reuse, such as being incorporated into construction materials or applied to agricultural soil, as volcanic ash contains minerals that may provide beneficial properties for certain uses. (DPC)