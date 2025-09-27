Embiid eyes redemption from rock bottom season

PHILADELPHIA 76ers star Joel Embiid is determined to bounce back from an injury-riddled year, saying he feels “pretty good” and is focused on returning as a more consistent force for the franchise.

After being limited to just 19 games last season due to knee and foot injuries, the reigning two-time NBA scoring champion underwent two procedures on his left knee, including arthroscopic surgery in April.

“It’s more about making sure everything is right and doing everything right and then go from there, “said Embiid. “Obviously, the goal is to play consistently and not be the position that we were last year.”

The Cameroon-born said that he’s on the right path.

“You’ve got to take it day by day. We’re on the right path. If there’s something that happens, it’s OK. Focus on fixing it and keep going. That’s my mentality,” he said.

The 76ers had a lackluster performance last season, finishing at 13th place at the Eastern Conference with dismal 24-58 (win-loss) record.

Embiid, the 2023 Most Valuable Player, believes that they would be better in the upcoming NBA season, which opens on Oct. 22, 2025 (PH time).

“Can’t get no worse than last year,” he said. “That was a rock-bottom type of season.” / RSC