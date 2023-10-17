Embrace serenity, escape reality: 4 quiet spots for meditation in Cebu

Clive Elsen Caballero, USC Intern / Writer
The Covid-19 pandemic has reignited interest in meditation as people seek inner calm and peace during unpredictable times. With an abundance of meditation videos available on the internet, many individuals have turned to this practice to find solace and clarity. As a result, the demand for meditation spaces, both physical and virtual, has surged.
Cebu is renowned for its breathtaking beaches, lush mountains and vibrant cultural scene, making it a popular destination for tourists visiting the Philippines. However, the increased popularity of these attractions has led to overcrowding at well-known tourist spots.
For those in search of a tranquil and serene getaway, we’ve compiled a list of four remarkable locations in Cebu that offer the perfect setting for meditation.
Mountain View Nature’s Park - Busay
Mountain View Nature’s Park - Busay
Nestled in the mountains of Cebu City, Mountain View Nature’s Park is a resort hotel that provides a peaceful retreat from the hustle and bustle of city life. Here, you can enjoy a range of amenities and activities, including a refreshing swimming pool and scenic hiking trails. One of its standout features is the awe-inspiring view overlooking Cebu City. Perched atop a mountain, visitors are treated to a panoramic view of the city lights shimmering at night—a truly mesmerizing sight.
The park also boasts a relaxation area where you can unwind and savor your surroundings. You have the option to bring your own food and beverages or dine at the park’s restaurant. Numerous picnic tables and benches are available, allowing you to immerse yourself in the invigorating air while taking in the scenic beauty. Additionally, the park offers a very affordable entrance fee of just P50, which grants you access to all its amenities. The park is open 24 hours a day with security on duty, although the use of amenities and its restaurant is limited to the hours between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m.
Osmeña Peak - Dalaguete
Imagine a destination with rolling, vibrant hills and breathtaking panoramic views. Osmeña Peak, the highest point in Cebu, provides the ideal setting for meditation and contemplation. While the hike to the summit may be challenging, the rewards are well worth it. Once you reach the top, you’ll be treated to breathtaking views of the surrounding area, including the islands of Bohol and Negros.
The best time to visit Osmeña Peak is early in the morning when the air is cool, and crowds are minimal. You can find a quiet spot in the woods to meditate or reflect. For a nominal fee of just P50, you can already enjoy the natural beauty of the surroundings, which will aid in relaxation and inner peace.
While you’re in the area, consider a visit to the Strawberry Farm by Sergio Farm, located a few kilometers from the registration area of Osmeña Peak. Osmeña Peak is located in Barangay Mantalongon, Dalaguete, Cebu, and is open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Above Ground Cafe - Minglanilla
For those seeking a serene spot to meditate, relax, and enjoy a delightful cup of coffee while surrounded by breathtaking mountain views, Above Ground Cafe is an excellent choice. Conveniently located just a short drive from Minglanilla’s main highway, this charming establishment offers an array of freshly roasted coffee beverages, delectable pastries, satisfying sandwiches and refreshing salads to cater to diverse tastes.
Whether you desire a moment of meditation or simply want to savor the perfect cup of coffee, this cafe promises a tranquil experience that soothes both body and soul. Above Ground Cafe is located at Sitio Upper Tabunok, Barangay Cambinocot, Minglanilla, Cebu, and is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
North Peak Cafe - Consolacion
Everyone needs a break from their daily routine, and North Peak Cafe provides just that. Located at Highland Ecoland Farm Consolacion, this peaceful cafe offers a tranquil atmosphere for unwinding amidst picturesque mountain vistas. It’s the ultimate destination for those seeking inner peace and relaxation.
This cafe offers everything you need to unwind and meditate: a change of scenery, fresh air, and breathtaking views. Regardless of your meditation experience, this place caters to all levels. Plus, no cafe experience is complete without coffee, pastries, and hearty meals. North Peak Cafe boasts an extensive menu featuring various coffee options and a diverse range of meals, including their top-notch North Peak Baby Back Ribs.
With its stunning scenery, tranquil atmosphere and delicious food and drinks, it’s the perfect place to escape the hustle and bustle and find your inner peace. North Peak Cafe is located at Sitio Upper Cabangahan, Barangay Cabangahan, Consolacion, Cebu, and is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. S