Embrace serenity, escape reality: 4 quiet spots for meditation in Cebu

The Covid-19 pandemic has reignited interest in meditation as people seek inner calm and peace during unpredictable times. With an abundance of meditation videos available on the internet, many individuals have turned to this practice to find solace and clarity. As a result, the demand for meditation spaces, both physical and virtual, has surged.

Cebu is renowned for its breathtaking beaches, lush mountains and vibrant cultural scene, making it a popular destination for tourists visiting the Philippines. However, the increased popularity of these attractions has led to overcrowding at well-known tourist spots.

For those in search of a tranquil and serene getaway, we’ve compiled a list of four remarkable locations in Cebu that offer the perfect setting for meditation.

Mountain View Nature’s Park - Busay