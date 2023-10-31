Embracing a more connected lifestyle with BIDA Fiber powered by Converge

FOR A budget-conscious housewife like Imelda Singcol, a resident of Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu, the need for an affordable and dependable internet service can’t be emphasized enough.

With her grandchildren immersed in online classes and her need to communicate with relatives far-away, connectivity has rapidly become a part of their lives.

Even at her age, Imelda longed to stay connected to the world with all the forms of media available on the internet. “For someone my age, the internet is so important because I don't have any other forms of entertainment. My day just doesn't feel complete without the internet," she said.

However, while other households are reaping the benefits of being connected, their family only depends on the internet plan of her niece, who was living next to their house. Because of this, they could not maximize their digital experiences as they usually encounter instability issues.