Emergency power interruption in 13 Cebu towns

AN EMERGENCY power interruption was implemented in at least 13 municipalities in southern and southwestern Cebu on Wednesday, October 1, 2025.

The power interruption was implemented from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. as the Cebu I Electric Cooperative Inc. (Cebeco I) needed to correct a detached arrester jumper at the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) substation in Dumanjug.

The arrester jumper was detached after the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck Cebu on Tuesday evening, September 30, 2025.

The affected areas include the municipalities of Argao, Dalaguete, Alcoy, Boljoon, Dumanjug, Ronda, Alcantara, Moalboal, Badian, Malabuyoc (Barangay Cerdeña only), and Alegria (portions of Barangays Valencia and Madredijos).

Also affected are portions of Oslob, from Barangay Gawi to a portion of Barangay Lagunde, and most barangays in Barili, except Bugtong-Kawayan, Mantalongon, Malolos, Vito, Cabcaban, Tal-ot, Dakit, Tubod, Mayana, and portions of Nasipit and Hilasgasan. (CDF)