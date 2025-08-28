Emma C. Villarete is OIC Cebu City treasurer

CEBU City Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña announced on his Facebook page Thursday, August 28, 2025, that the Department of Finance has formally designated Emma C. Villarete as the Officer-in-Charge (OIC) City Treasurer.

The designation, announced by the vice mayor, comes after the dismissal of former City Treasurer Mary Vae Reyes.

According to a letter signed by Secretary of Finance Ralph Recto, Villarete, who currently serves as the City Government Assistant Department Head II of the Internal Audit Services Office, will assume her new role immediately. Her appointment will last for up to one year unless revoked sooner.

The order was issued at the request of Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival with the concurrence of the Bureau of Local Government Finance.

As OIC City Treasurer, Villarete is mandated to follow the Local Treasury Operations Manual and all applicable government regulations.

Her responsibilities include the proper turnover of office cash, properties, equipment, and other accountable forms.

She will receive necessary representation and transportation allowances while continuing to draw her salary and benefits as an Assistant Department Head.

"Done! Effective tomorrow, Emma Villarete is the City Treasurer. The months-long backlog of unpaid salaries and allowances will be released tomorrow, with the remainder addressed next week," Osmeña said. (CAV)