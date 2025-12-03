Emma Tiglao reflects on journey from student to queen

MISS Grand International 2025 Emma Tiglao recently returned to her alma mater, Holy Angel University, for a heartfelt homecoming that had her reflecting on her journey from uncertain student to crowned queen.
In a social media post, Tiglao shared that walking the university’s familiar pathways “touched my soul” and brought back memories of “uncertain footsteps.”
She added that while she returned with a golden crown, the real blessing was realizing that “every small step, every doubt, and every hardship had a purpose.”
"This homecoming reminded me that beginnings are sacred and that no dream is too small," Tiglao wrote.
Her visit resonated with students and alumni alike, many of whom praised her humility and inspiring words.
The 30-year-old Tiglao was crowned Miss Grand International 2025 in Thailand on October 18, 2025.
She is the second Filipino to win the title, succeeding fellow beauty queen CJ Opiaza.