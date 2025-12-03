Emma Tiglao reflects on journey from student to queen

MISS Grand International 2025 Emma Tiglao recently returned to her alma mater, Holy Angel University, for a heartfelt homecoming that had her reflecting on her journey from uncertain student to crowned queen.

In a social media post, Tiglao shared that walking the university’s familiar pathways “touched my soul” and brought back memories of “uncertain footsteps.”

She added that while she returned with a golden crown, the real blessing was realizing that “every small step, every doubt, and every hardship had a purpose.”