Emman Atienza passes away at 19

TV PERSONALITY Kim Atienza announced the passing of his daughter, Emman. She was 19.

The Atienza family shared the heartbreaking news on social media on Friday, October 24, 2025.

“She brought immense joy, laughter, and love into our lives and the lives of everyone who knew her,” the family wrote, describing Emman as someone who made others “feel seen and heard.”

“She courageously shared her own journey with mental health, and her authenticity gave many people a sense of connection and hope,” the family added.

TV host Gretchen Fullido mourned the passing of Emman, saying in a post online: "I’m going to miss you so much, my dearest Emman. You were always a ball of sunshine and a little sister I never had. Rest in peace. I love you forever."

The cause of Emman's death has not been disclosed as of this posting Friday morning, October 24, 2025. (DPC)