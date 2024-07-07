Emmy-nominated ‘Delikado’ premieres in Cebu

THE Emmy-nominated documentary “Delikado” by filmmaker Karl Malakunas had its first public screening in Cebu on Saturday, July 6, 2024, drawing a full house at Robinsons Galleria Cebu’s Cinema 2.

The 94-minute documentary, which follows three environmental defenders in Palawan fighting against illegal logging and fishing, resonated with local environmental advocates and film enthusiasts.

Filmed between 2017 and 2019, “Delikado” first gained attention in 2021 during the President Rodrigo Duterte administration, offering a glimpse beyond Palawan’s famous beaches into its environmental struggles.

Three Cebuano environmental defenders — Niña Estenzo from the Philippine Earth Justice Center Inc., Gene Rose Nanale, and Joksan Branzuela from Mananagat sa Talisay Pamo Association — were present at the screening. They shared their experiences of government repression while protecting local environmental resources.

Estenzo highlighted the importance of environmental laws in protecting activists, while Branzuela discussed how influential politicians in Cebu are driving infrastructure developments that threaten local fishing communities.

Organized by Dakila in collaboration with Binisaya, Project Makiling, and Active Vista, the screening is the first of many planned public viewings.

The organizers aim to bring the film to schools, small communities, and affected villages to spread its message further. / JERRY YUBAL JR., VSU INTERN